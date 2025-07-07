Waseca kite festival thrills families on 4th of July weekend

Families gathered for some 4th of July weekend fun at the Waseca Kite Festival.

(ABC 6 News) – In Waseca, dozens of families enjoyed fun in the sun, while testing their kite flying skills during this year’s Kite Festival on July 6.

Farm America and Great American Kites teamed up to get kids active this 4th of July weekend.

There were giant show kites, kites for sale, and plenty of food.

Kids at the festival were excited to fly whichever kite they thought was the coolest.

Great American Kites was set to hoist the world’s largest U.S. flag kite into the air, which weighs nearly 600 pounds.

Unfortunately, moist ground and not enough wind kept it grounded.