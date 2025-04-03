Waseca apartment partially collapses leaving tenants facing uncertainty

An apartment complex partially collapsed on South State St. in Waseca on Wednesday. No one was hurt, but several tenants are now without a place to call home.

(ABC 6 News) – An apartment complex partially collapsed on South State St. in Waseca on Wednesday. No one was hurt, but several tenants are now without a place to call home.

People were taken to the Waseca Public Safety Building while the city’s emergency management team worked with the American Red Cross to find housing for the tenants.

The collapse caused major disruptions to the city and even closed down a portion of highway 13 for a few hours.

After it was deemed safe to enter the building, fire fighters let people grab their pets and anything they would need for the next few days as they were transported to temporary housing.

First responders could not confirm what caused the building to partially collapse but Celina Campagna, one of the building’s tenants said she documented cracks on the backside of the building since September 2024.

“I have called the city about the crack in the building several times, I talked to the building inspector and our landlord wasn’t telling us any different,” Campagna said.

The cracks raised concern for Campagna because they were near a gas meter and she was worried it would blow up.

Campagna said no one was listening to her and after the collapse, she and the rest of the tenants are facing uncertainty.

“I have no idea what’s next and they aren’t really telling us much right now,” Campagna said.

As that uncertainty hangs over former tenants, Waseca public safety director Kris Markeson said he doesn’t know when people would be able to return to their apartment.

“I’m doubting it’s going to be anytime in the next day or two and I really don’t have a timeline,” Markeson said. “There is a lot of unanswered questions.”

The building is now boarded up so no one can enter and risk injury.