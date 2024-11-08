Warm fall leads to longer fall colors

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Looking outside this fall, many have probably noticed leaves stayed on the trees longer than usual.

That is due to the warmer weather we had, making it possible for some fall colors to be seen throughout the month of October.

“This year was actually really good for the purples and the reds. If we have, basically, clear sunny days and cool nights, that really helps to promote the pigment called anthocyanin, which gives us those purples and reds,” said District Forester for the Iowa DNR, Mark Vitosh.

Despite the mild fall, we are now past peak color season with most of the leaves now on the ground.