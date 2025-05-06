Ward 4 residency challenge against Rochester City Councilmember goes to court

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A dispute over a Rochester City Councilmember’s residency will be going to court.

Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and other Ward 4 residents filed a motion for the city to review Andy Friederich’s residency, claiming he does not live in the district.

Friederichs’ counsel plans on trying to dismiss the case saying he does live in Ward 4.

A pretrial hearing and jury trial are set for November.