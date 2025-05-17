Wanamingo says goodbye to old elementary school, makes way for daycare center

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s out with the old and in with the new, as a local family, purchased Wanamingo’s old elementary school last week. The hope now to provide a new daycare option for parents in the city and it’s surrounding area.

RELATED: Wanamingo Elementary School officially set to shut down; community responds on what’s next

RELATED: Residents react to possibility of Wanamingo Elementary School shutdown

“I have been surrounded by kids my entire life and so I can’t wait to have an area that not only encourages play based learning, but we want to encourage kids to play independently and get ready for school,” said Ruthie Welgemoed, the head of operations and marketing of the new daycare.

Kari Johnson is a parent who lives near the old school and watches her kids herself during the day. She says the need for a daycare center has been drastic, especially in towns like Wanamingo.

“More are closing all the time, so a daycare center in this area will just be huge,” Johnson said.

And she hopes it’ll help her grandkids be able to make some new friends.

“I would love to see her go just a day a week just to meet some young little ones, to make some friends, and you know start her little life too,” said Johnson.

And big plans for the space are already coming together.

“I think that there’s 9 classrooms that we’re going to use for the daycare to start, and eventually we will utilize the far end of the building for music classes, or community classes that we want to have down there,” said Welgemoed.

And even though it’s bittersweet seeing the school close, the hope is this new building can keep the town afloat.

“Hopefully still having the school building and having it be put to use will just keep Wanamingo on the map,” Johnson said.

The new daycare center said they plan to have families and their kids start touring the new building by the end of July, and hope to have kids begin to register then.