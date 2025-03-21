WATCH: Gov. Tim Walz addresses Rochester at town hall

(ABC 6 News) – Gov. Tim Walz visits John Marshall High School for a public community town hall Saturday, March 22.

The Olmsted County DFL, hosting the event, requested that attendees register online at mobilize.us.

One thousand, five hundred Rochester-area residents filled the JM auditorium, as well as an overflow area, according to organizers.

The town hall was scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Doors opened at 9 a.m., and remarks began closer to 10:30 a.m.

The Olmsted County GOP released the following statement, claiming that Walz’ town hall was not actually public:

“Part-time Governor Tim Walz’s Rochester “Townhall” is nothing more than the same political theater Americans soundly rejected at the ballot box in November. This event, hosted by the Minnesota DFL, will give the Governor a “safe” audience to spread the same divisive and hateful language we’ve seen on his publicity tour thus far. Governor Walz has weirdly claimed that he “could kick most of [Republicans’] a**” and that his masculinity “scares” them. If so, why is this event not public? Doesn’t the Governor represent all in his “One Minnesota” tagline?

While the Governor enjoys his time in the limelight, Minnesotans are suffering under a decimated education system, rampant crime, a budget deficit created by the Governor’s recently rejected Democrat trifecta, the St. Paul fraud-frenzy, and the consequences of the dozens of reckless and half-baked bills passed by Democrats.

Governor Walz hasn’t held a town hall as Governor to discuss the issues his own party and administration have caused, but he’s happy to do so now that he and his party were soundly rejected and have no power in the federal government. Saturday’s event will prove to be nothing more than a typical Tim Walz media stunt. But hey, maybe he’ll actually answer questions from Minnesota media before he has to jet off to another state that he doesn’t represent?“