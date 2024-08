(KSTP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance could take the stage for a debate on Oct. 1.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Harris campaign confirmed they had accepted an invitation for the Vice Presidential debate.

“Harris for President has accepted CBS’ invitation to a Vice Presidential Candidate Debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up,” the statement reads.

JD Vance and the Trump campaign have not yet responded.