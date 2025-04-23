Walz set to deliver State of the State Address on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Gov. Tim Walz is set to deliver his State of the State Address on Wednesday evening.

The speech comes as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have only 26 days left in the session to reach a budget agreement and pass some major bills.

Beyond talking about the effects of the Trump Administration and its decisions have had on Minnesota, the specifics of the governor’s speech haven’t been released.

However, Republicans are hoping Gov. Walz will bring people together during his address – and unity is needed inside the Capitol walls as lawmakers are on track for a $6 billion deficit by 2028. That means if lawmakers can’t figure out a two-year state budget before the session ends in less than a month, Walz will have to call a special session.

Walz and several legislative leaders have repeatedly said they are optimistic about reaching a budget agreement before May 19. History suggests otherwise, because since 2015, every legislative session where the legislature has been divided politically has required a special session.

The State of the State Address is scheduled for 7 p.m. Republican leaders in the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives will respond immediately after.