Walz promises to protect reproductive rights in State of the State Address

(ABC 6 News) – During Tuesday’s 2024 State of the State Address, Governor Tim Walz focused in on reproductive rights in Minnesota, nearly two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Walz campaigned to protect reproductive rights in Minnesota in 2022, and he made it clear that he’ll continue to do so in his address.

“As long as I’m Governor, IVF will continue to offer a lifeline of hope for Minnesota families,” said the governor.

His statement comes following a decision by Alabama’s Supreme Court that gave human embryos all the same rights as children, which caused IVF clinics to halt treatments until lawmakers passed another bill giving those clinics immunity.