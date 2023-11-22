Walz presents Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkey

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KSTP) – A day ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov. Tim Walz highlighted the state’s turkey industry.

The governor presented Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkey as part of an event with officials from the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and other state agriculture leaders on Wednesday morning.

Minnesota is the nation’s leading turkey producer, with the state’s turkey farmers raising 40-42 million birds each year, according to the Turkey Growers Association.

A family from Isanti brought the turkey to the Capitol for Wednesday’s event.

The Turkey Growers Association also announced a $10,000 donation to Hunger Solutions Minnesota to help local food shelves support Minnesotans in need this holiday season.

The event comes two days after two Minnesota turkeys were brought to the White House for the traditional presidential pardoning ceremony.