Walz highlights Minnesota National Guard’s efforts during hurricane season

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota National Guard is among those responding to this year’s devastating hurricane season, and Governor Tim Walz is highlighting their efforts.

The state’s National Guard has transported over 300,000 pounds of cargo to the Carolinas and Florida, including water, food, medicine, survival equipment, and relief supplies.

This comes after Walz issued two executive orders, directing them to provide emergency assistance.

Walz said in part, “Minnesota’s citizen soldiers and first responders have demonstrated unyielding dedication.”