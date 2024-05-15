Walz: flags to fly at half-staff Wed. in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day in MN

(ABC 6 News) – All United States and Minn. flags will be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the state Wed. per announcement from Gov. Tim Walz.

These flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

May 15, 2024, has been proclaimed as Peace Officers Memorial Day to coincide with Police Week, which runs through May 12-18 in Minn., as stated in the governor’s news release.

“Today, we honor the peace officers who gave their lives to protect ours. We thank the more than 10,499 law enforcement officers in Minnesota who serve in 408 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and services to Minnesota communities,” said Gov. Walz.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to also lower their flags.