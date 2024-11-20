Walmart sales continue to rise while Target takes a dip

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Shoppers have been piling into Walmart where the world’s biggest retailer is raising its sales and profit forecasts for a third consecutive time.

It now expects net sales to be up somewhere around 5% for the year. That includes for all categories.

Meanwhile, Target saw a slower sales increase in its third quarter while stock plummeted. The Minneapolis-based retailer’s shares fell over 21%.

Target says customer traffic and digital sales were both up though, powered by its Target Circle feature.