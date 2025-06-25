Walking Without Worry

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For nearly 50 years, Brad Bonin suffered from foot pain following his time as a football player in high school and college.

“It was just sore,” Bonin, a Clear Lake paraprofessional, said. “I mean it just always — after I work out or do anything, it was just sore and I couldn’t do anything or work out as long.”

It was determined to be a congenital deformity aggravated by repeated cleat use. The result was significant arthritis in multiple joints, requiring surgery. Dr. Tyler Mulkey, a podiatrist in Mason City Clinic’s orthopedics department, performed the process on Bonin.

“So we did multiple mid-joint fusions in the foot to eliminate the painful arthritis.” Dr. Mulkey explained. “This was on a scale larger than what I would say is typical.”

While it took time for Bonin to learn the scope of his injury, the chances of a modern athlete suffering the same ordeal can be diminished thanks to changes in footwear.

Modern cleats have a lighter build, which allows players to both go and play faster. Nonetheless, there’s still the risk of injury, such as ankle sprains and Lisfranc tears. So that’s why, just as important as finding cleats, is finding athletic insoles that offer better protection.

“Division I athletes will have custom orthotics that will be made for their cleats to provide some support to prevent severe deformities and severe arthritis down the road,” Dr. Mulkey added.

It’s a road that Bonin doesn’t intend to head down again. Especially since he’s been part of the Iowa Senior Games, doing discus and shot put.

“I did the Senior Games about three weeks ago and ended up placing in the shot put,” Bonin said. “They made comments, ‘It looks like your feet are moving better.’ You know, I’ve been throwing against these guys for the last — quite a few years.”

With his pain behind him, Bonin can walk, run and go back to being grandpa. Grateful for his new normal and the staff that helped him.

“Just everybody that took care of me that — before the surgery, after the surgery, during the surgery; very, very impressed,” Bonin praised. “And it just felt comfortable, you knew they cared about you.”

Bonin will be looking forward to the National Senior Games, which will be in Des Moines this July 24.