(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County hosted a Walk Around the World event on Sunday.

It was a partnership with the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, meant to recognize World Refugee Day, which happened on June 20.

The event was a way to celebrate the cultures and contributions of refugees and immigrants.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 22, but had to be rescheduled due to weather.

However, the History Center of Olmsted County posted to Facebook after the event, saying it was overwhelmed by the amazing turnout.