Wabasha pastor asked to resign after allegedly asking parishioners for gifts and loans

(ABC 6 News) — In Wabasha, a pastor at the Diocese of Winona-Rochester is resigning. This comes after he allegedly asked parishioners for gifts and loans.

The Diocese says when they found out Father Prince Raja was asking for money, they told him to stop, but the Diocese says he didn’t stop which is why they asked for his resignation.

They also say no parish funds were taken by Father Prince and are working with local law enforcement as they move forward with his resignation.