Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office deputies search for person around Lake Zumbro

(ABC 6 News) — Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for a person near Lake Zumbro in Oronoco.

Sheriff Rodney Bartsh confirmed that the deputies are searching for a person who was walking across the frozen lake who may have been involved in a domestic incident earlier in the day.

Deputies have not found the person nor have confirmed the person’s identity at this time.

This is a developing story.