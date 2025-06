(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency responders were sent to rural Lake City for a call regarding a tire explosion.

According to WCSO, the tire exploded while being worked on, and 34-year-old Joshua Moechnig Jr. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His father, Joshua Moechnig Sr., was transported to Saint Marys with injuries to his face, according to WCSO.