Voters, officials weigh in on election amid calls to end political violence

(ABC 6 News) — With the 2024 Republican National Convention in full swing, voters and elected officials in Minnesota are weighing in on the state of the presidential race after an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania left a bystander dead.

“I was shocked,” said independent voter Tom Cornwall. “I think it just kind of reinforced the concerns that I had about how divisive everything has become and how the rhetoric has been hostile coming from both sides.”

Carla Nelson, a Republican representing Olmsted County in the Minnesota State Senate, said in a statement that, “The attempted assassination of former President Trump is an absolute tragedy. Our country’s long tradition of welcoming everyone to the political process through debate, rallies, and civic dialogue is undermined when violence rings out instead of cheers of support.”

Nelson added that “…our political culture has coarsened in the last 10 years. The cause isn’t singular – social media, mental health challenges, hard economic times, and the shocks associated with lockdowns have all made it worse. We need to do more to move beyond the negativity, harshness, and lack of basic civility and respect.

“I was pretty upset,” said independent voter Joy Acosta of Rochester. “I wouldn’t want to see any president shot, former, current or future. It’s just terrible.”