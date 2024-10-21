Voters in Iowa and Minnesota will consider constitutional amendments

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Voters in both Iowa and Minnesota will have constitutional amendments on the ballot this November.

In Iowa, there are two constitutional amendments for voters to consider.

The first would allow Iowans who are 17 years old to vote in primary elections as long as they turn 18 years old by the time the general election rolls around.

The amendment also changes the constitutional voting age to 18 instead of 21. It is already in practice in the state but approval would codify the issue.

The second constitutional amendment would adjust the gubernatorial line of succession.

With approval, if a governor would need a replacement, the lieutenant governor would automatically take over the position until the end of the elected term. The new governor would then appoint their lieutenant governor.

Currently, the Iowa Senate president would become lieutenant governor.

Meanwhile, Minnesota voters have just one constitutional amendment to consider.

Voters will decide if proceeds from state lottery tickets will continue to fund environmental programs. It has been in play since 1988 and allocates 40% of lottery proceeds to conservation projects around the state.

