Voters approve $8.9 million referendum for Mabel-Canton School District
(ABC 6 News) — Voters have approved an $8.9 million referendum for Mabel-Canton School District on Tuesday.
The referendum will go towards a number of renovations for the district including adding air conditioning to the high school gym and the rest of the school, renovating classrooms, and building a new Career and Technical Education Area.
Voters approved the referendum with 302 votes in favor and 148 against.