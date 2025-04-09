Voters approve $8.9 million referendum for Mabel-Canton School District

(ABC 6 News) — Voters have approved an $8.9 million referendum for Mabel-Canton School District on Tuesday.

The referendum will go towards a number of renovations for the district including adding air conditioning to the high school gym and the rest of the school, renovating classrooms, and building a new Career and Technical Education Area.

Voters approved the referendum with 302 votes in favor and 148 against.