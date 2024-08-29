Von Wald Youth Shelter Helps Youth Homelessness and Mental Health

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s the one and only youth homeless shelter in Southeastern Minnesota: 180 Degrees Von Wald Youth Shelter in Rochester, which helps give kids under the age of 18 a home.

“Von Wald Youth Shelter started off as a sheriff’s youth program. It was more of a DOC run program and it is now turned over to DHS, and we try to make more of a therapeutic environment here,” said Annika Anderson, who is the mobile case manager at 180 Degrees Von Wald in Rochester.

The mission is to help kids who may be experiencing violence, unsafe partnerships, and mental health struggles from past households.

“Sometimes they need a place to go for a little bit and we’re happy to be that place for a little bit, just to help the family transition back into, maybe normal life, or reconnect their relationship,” Anderson said.

They do this by accessing the needs of the patient once they get in the shelter.

The CEO of 180 Degrees in the Twin Cities, Dan Pfarr, said, “Our hope is to be able to do primary care and after care with the youth, so that we can address what’s going on in the family.”

Once they have an idea of what each patient needs inside the shelter, they then provide them with the resources to help tackle those needs.

“We really work to help kids understand where their triggers are coming from, and then how to stabilize the health of those youth,” Pfarr said.

He encourages all those who do need assistance to not be afraid to come forward.

“If you are having a problem, and your teen is unsettled at home, please give us a call,” said Pfarr.

With back to school session in full swing, the youth shelter has begun giving out school supplies for those who need it. For more information on where to donate to the youth shelter, click here.