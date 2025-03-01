Volunteers prepare for Beargrease

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, mushers will be taking over northern Minnesota all for the opportunity to compete in the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

The volunteers who help make it all possible, with more than 100 being said to help every year.

“Just at the start at Billy’s, I bet there’s 50-60 volunteers there alone. Then you take every trail crossing along the way, you’ve got to have anywhere from five to ten people. They lock arms on each side of the road, so that when the dogs come through, they don’t try to turn or anything like that,” said volunteer Julie Hukriede.

The race gets started on Sunday at 11 a.m. in Two Harbors. It travels along the North Shore to the finish line in Grand Portage.