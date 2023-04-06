Organized mass search for Madeline Kingsbury planned Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, City of Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office have organized a planned mass search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday and they’re looking for volunteers.

The request is for volunteers to aid in the search for about 4 hours. Officials are looking for individuals over 18-years-of-age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances. Appropriate clothing and footwear should be worn.

Volunteers are asked to meet at either the Winona County-Goodview Fire Department, located at 4135 5th St. in Winona or Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. There will be two times to report to volunteer, 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at each location.

Volunteers will be assigned to a search area and will be bussed to that area.

Anyone looking to volunteer is asked to bring a driver’s license/identification, and will need to be checked in and out for security and accountability.

Sign-up is recommended for organizational purposes which can be done, HERE.

The family of the missing Winona woman is now offering a $50,000 reward for information to help bring her home.

Police said that on March 31, Kingsbury and her children’s father dropped off their kids at daycare at 8:00 a.m. but she never showed up for work. Police say she returned home around 8:15 a.m. in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van.

“The father of Maddi’s children has spoken to law enforcement and told us that he left the residence in Maddi’s van around 10 a.m. and upon returning later in the day, Maddi was not home,” the chief added.

Police said that a vehicle matching Kingsbury’s van was spotted on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County, then returned to Kingsbury’s home at around 1:30 p.m. on March 31.

Police also don’t have any other indication she left the home on foot or in another vehicle, police said, and her phone, wallet and jacket she wore the morning of March 31 were all found in her home.