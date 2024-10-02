Volunteers help at Cooperative Day of Service

(ABC 6 News) — It’s the beginning of National Co-Op month, and to celebrate, the Dairyland Power Cooperative hosted a day of service.

The day brought hundreds of volunteers to six locations all across the Midwest on Wednesday. One of those locations was in Byron at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.

“Part of what co-ops do is improve the quality of life so today we’re improving the quality of life for the animals here,” said Amanda Hoefling, the Executive Vice President of Dairyland Power Cooperative.

Volunteers climbed into empty enclosures, cut down trees, and more to beautify the zoo for everyone from animals to visitors to enjoy.