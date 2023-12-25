Volunteers at 507 (Pub)lic House hands out free meals Christmas Eve

(ABC 6 News) – While some are celebrating the holiday with family and friends Sunday evening, others in Rochester are busing making sure everyone has a warm meal this Christmas Eve.

Sunday morning at the 507 (Pub)lic House, staff and various volunteers handed out around 300 free meals to community members who stopped by.

According to Chef Youness Bojji, around 15-18 volunteers were helping pass out the meals. He said the restaurant had to turn away some people wanting to help because there were so many who were willing to donate their time this holiday.

Sam’s Club donated all of the chicken for the meal, Sysco donated the vegetables and everything else was from community donations, says Chef Bojji.