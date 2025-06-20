Viola Gopher Count celebrates 151 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Viola Gopher Count has been a summer staple since all the way back in 1874.

More than 150 years of competition is a longtime tradition in Viola Township.

“Many years ago, they started. They had problems with gophers in the township, so they started a contest, maybe the south side against the north side. Whoever caught the most gophers got a little ribbon or something, and that’s how it started,” said Thomas Dubbels, the township’s board supervisor.

The Viola Gopher Count has now grown into a celebration that brings big crowds with it every year, bringing back many memories for those who attend.

“It’s just what you did,” said Owatonna native John Dickerman. “You see all your friends, all your neighbors, there were foot races. Also I trap gophers, so it was a time to get some money from trapping gophers on the farm and that kind of thing.”

This year, 54 community members trapped gophers year-round to present at the Gopher Count. It’s not just for sport, though. It also helps the farmers.

“All the gopher mounds, we need to get rid of those because they’d hurt the equipment when you’re baling hay, and so my dad would pay, and then also you get a bounty here, so you just open the hole and put a little box trap in or whatever and trap the gophers and turn the feed in,” Dickerman said.

The Gopher Count celebration has grow to include a grand parade, kids activities, and vendors.

“It’s just small town stuff. We really enjoy that and being supportive of the local people here, and they’re so faithful and good to us that it’s easy to be here and serve them,” said David Jorde of Poppa J’s Kettle Corn.

The Viola Gopher Count is a community-wide effort all made possible by volunteers of all ages.

“Everybody that works here, they’re not getting paid, I don’t think. I think they’re just doing it because they want to,” said youth volunteer Owen Labare.

Viola is a small town, but the spirit of the event attracts people from all over the area.

“Who shows up at 10:00 on a Thursday morning? And you end up with thousands of people here. It’s just fun,” Dickerman said.