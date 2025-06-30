Vintage Rochester baseball team holds celebrity game

The vintage Med City baseball team takes a trip back in time on the baseball diamond.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Roosters found a great way to close out the activities of Rochesterfest on Sunday with a celebrity baseball game at the Olmsted County History Center.

It’s not your modern-day style of baseball though, as the Roosters play like it’s the 1800s. That means underhand pitching, no gloves for fielders and if the ball is caught on one hop, the batter is out.

“There’s a lot of similarities but there’s still a lot of differences. In Major League’s today you can overrun first and there’s no big deal, here if you overun first, you can be tagged and put out,” said Mark Bilderback, one of the Rooster’s players.

The day started with the Chicks beating the Hens, which are two women’s teams from the History Center.

That was followed by the Roosters taking on the celebrity team, which featured Mayor Kim Norton.

The celebrity game has been held for the last 20 years. The Roosters say it’s a great way to get the baseball community together.