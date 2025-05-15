Vikings release 2025 schedule

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings released their 2025 schedule along with the rest of the National Football League on Thursday evening.

Vikings fans already learned of a few key dates before the full release, including back-to-back international games on September 28 and October 5. Minnesota plays the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin on Week 4, while their Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns will be in London.

The announcement that the Vikings will play on Christmas Day was also made prior to the schedule release. Minnesota will host the Detroit Lions at 3:30 PM during Week 17 in the first Christmas Day home game for the Purple & Gold since 1989.

Minnesota starts the regular season as part of the first Monday Night Football game of the year, visiting the Chicago Bears in Week 1 on September 8 at 7:15 PM. That game will have a simulcast on both ESPN and ABC 6 News.

The Vikings’ home opener will be on Sunday night at 7:20 PM in Week 2, hosting the Atlanta Falcons and presumably Kirk Cousins on September 14. Minnesota will be featured on Sunday night again in Week 15 at the same time slot, visiting the Dallas Cowboys on December 14.

Another key date is Week 7, when the Vikings welcome the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles to U.S. Bank Stadium on October 9 at noon.

The following game in Week 8 will be a Thursday night game at the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:15 PM.

The Week 18 season finale will feature Minnesota hosting the Green Bay Packers with a kickoff time yet to be determined.

Some game times will be subject to flex scheduling at the NFL’s discretion.

Below is the full schedule:

9/8 Week 1: @ Chicago (Monday Night Football on ABC 6) 7:15 PM

9/14 Week 2: Vs. Atlanta (Sunday night) 7:20 PM

9/21 Week 3: Vs. Cincinnati Bengals 12 PM

9/28 Week 4: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin) 8:30 AM

10/5 Week 5: @ Cleveland Browns (London) 8:30 AM

10/12 Week 6: BYE

10/19 Week 7: Vs. Philadelphia Eagles 12 PM

10/23 Week 8: @ Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday night) 7:15 PM



11/2 Week 9: @ Detroit Lions 12 PM

11/9 Week 10: Vs. Baltimore Ravens 12 PM

11/16 Week 11: Vs. Chicago Bears 12 PM

11/23 Week 12: @ Green Bay Packers 12 PM

11/30 Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks 3:05 PM

12/7 Week 14: Vs. Washington Commanders 12 PM

12/14 Week 15: @ Dallas Cowboys (Sunday night) 7:20 PM

12/21 Week 16: @ New York Giants 12 PM

12/25 Week 17: Detroit Lions 3:30 PM

TBD Week 18: Vs. Green Bay Packers TBD