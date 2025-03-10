Vikings QB Sam Darnold agrees to contract with the Seattle Seahawks

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings officially will have a new quarterback under center in 2025 as Sam Darnold has agreed to a contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Darnold’s deal with the Seahawks is a three-year contract worth $100.5 million with $55 million in guaranteed money.

Darnold started all 17 regular season games for the Vikings during the 2024 season, throwing for 4319 yards and 35 TDs while leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record. Minnesota ultimately lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

Darnold now heads to Seattle to try and replicate that success after the Seahawks traded QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.