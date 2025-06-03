Vikings legend Jim Marshall, part of ‘Purple People Eaters,’ dies at 87

(KSTP) — Legendary former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jim Marshall has died, the Vikings announced on Tuesday. He was 87.

Marshall lined up as part of the “Purple People Eaters” of the 1960s and ’70s alongside Alan Page, Carl Eller and Gary Larsen and appeared in four Super Bowls from 1970 to 1977. He was selected to two Pro Bowls following the 1968 and 1969 seasons.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Marshall 44th overall in the 1960 NFL Draft. After his rookie season, he was traded to Minnesota, where he would spend the next 19 seasons until his retirement in 1979 at age 42.

Over the course of his 20-season career, Marshall played in 282 consecutive games, including 270 straight starts for the Vikings, a franchise record. He recorded 130.5 sacks over his career.

The Vikings retired Marshall’s No. 70 jersey, and he was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 1999. He was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 but did not make the cut.

The Vikings say a celebration of life is being planned.