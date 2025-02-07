Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell named 2024 Associated Press Coach of the Year

(KSTP) — After leading the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record, head coach Kevin O’Connell was named the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press on Thursday night in New Orleans at the NFL Honors ceremony.

O’Connell joins Bud Grant as the only Vikings coaches to earn the honor. Grant won the award in 1969.

In O’Connell’s third season at the helm, the Vikings finished ninth in the league in scoring with 25.4 points per game. O’Connell got the most season out of quarterback Sam Darnold who was up for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Vikings went 9-1 in one-possession games in 2024, the second-best mark in the league next to AFC Champion Kansas City (11-0).