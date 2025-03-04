Vikings decline franchise tag on Sam Darnold
(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings have decided against using the franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold.
This means Darnold likely will become a free agent on March 12.
Tagging the QB would have cost the Vikings just over $40 million, but it would have ensured his return later this year.
Darnold had a Pro Bowl year but fell flat in critical losses to both the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.