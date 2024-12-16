Vikings clinch postseason berth following Seahawks loss

(KSTP) – With the Seattle Seahawks losing Sunday night, the Minnesota Vikings officially clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs. The Vikings (11-2) host the Chicago Bears (4-9) on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings also control their own destiny in winning the NFC North divisional title after the Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions 48-42 on Sunday. If the Vikings win their remaining four games, they will be the NFC North divisional champions.