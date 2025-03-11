Vikings agree to contract with CB Byron Murphy
(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract with CB Byron Murphy.
According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the contract is a three-year deal worth $66 million.
Murphy, a 2019 second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals, originally joined the Vikings in 2023. During the 2024 season, Murphy totaled career-highs in total tackles (81), tackles for loss (six), interceptions (six) and passes defensed (14) and was voted to his first Pro Bowl.