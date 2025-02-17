Vigils planned in Red Wing, State Capitol to honor man murdered in New York

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesotans can honor Sam Nordquist, a Red Wing native murdered in New York, in person or virtually Feb. 17.

Red Wing Pride will hold an indoor vigil for Nordquist at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 320 W Ave in Red Wing.

State LGBTQ organizations also posted fliers for a candlelit vigil at the Minnesota Capitol at 7 p.m. Monday.

Two New York cities are holding vigils, with a virtual registration for those unable to attend in person, according to ABC affiliate WHEC.

Nordquist, a transgender man, had traveled to New York in 2024. His family lost contact with him after Jan. 1, 2024.

Last week, law enforcement confirmed that the body of 24-year-old Sam Nordquist was found in Benton, located southeast of Rochester, New York.

At that time, police said Nordquist had “endured prolonged physical and psychological abuse” through repeated acts of violence and torture from late December to sometime in February.

The five people who have been charged with second-degree murder, all from various cities of New York state, are:

Patrick A. Goodwin, 30

Jennifer A. Quijano, 30

Kyle R. Sage, 33

Emily Jean Motyka, 19

Precious N. Arzuaga, 38

Nordquist’s family started a GoFundMe to fund travel expenses for the court case in New York State.