Vigil held for Madeline Kingsbury in Winona

(ABC 6 News) – A candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday night at 7:30 at Levee Park in Winona to honor Madeline Kingsbury, who was allegedly murdered last year.

Four advocacy groups have partnered with the friends and family of Kingsbury to set up this event. The vigil will not only honor her memory, but also break the silence around domestic violence and bring awareness to the resources available to people in dangerous situations like this.

Melissa Drenckhahn of the Hope Coalition stated “we’re doing this so folks know that it’s different than it was 50 years ago, you don’t have to put up with a terrible relationship for 50-60 years; there’s options out there and just trying to get rid of that shame and embarrassment.”

The vigil falls on what would have been Madeline Kingsbury’s 28th birthday.

The mother of two from Winona was reported missing in March of 2023. Her body was later discovered in July of that year.

Adam Fravel, the father of her children, now faces first-degree murder charges in her death.