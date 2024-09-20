VIDEO: Semi full of straw catches fire near Clarks Grove; lane closed

(ABC 6 News) — One lane of Interstate 35, south of Clarks Grove, was closed after a fire Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi noticed a small fire on his trailer, which was full of erosion straw. The driver pulled over and disconnected the trailer from the cab.

The Clarks Grove Fire Department put out the fire, and nobody was injured. As of 1:00 p.m., the right lane was still closed as crews continue the cleanup process. It’s expected to be closed for another hour.