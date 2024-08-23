VIDEO: Rochester Shuttle Service van hit by bike tossed from overpass early Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) — Early Friday morning, a Rochester Shuttle Service van was hit by a bike that was tossed from the 85th Street overpass.
The video of the incident was posted on Facebook and can be seen below. No injuries have been reported regarding the incident.
According to the post, Minnesota State Patrol has been notified, but Rochester Shuttle Service is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible.