VIDEO: Officials to provide update on lawmaker shootings; information about suspect

(ABC 6 News) – At 3 p.m., Minnesota Department of Public Safety officials will share photo and information about suspected shooter Vance Boelter, who is accused of assassinating DFL Representative Melissa Hortman early Saturday.

Minnesota DFL Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and his wife, Yvette, were also shot at home, allegedly by Boelter impersonating a police officer.

The speakers are as follows: DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson; BCA Superintendent Drew Evans; Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston; Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas.

Law enforcement around Brooklyn Park are actively searching for Boelter, who fled police early this morning on foot.