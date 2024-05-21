Video: Flooding at Austin park, trees down in SE neighborhood

(ABC 6 News) – The water levels at Driesner Park in Austin were high at 4:30 p.m. — and have only risen in the hour since.

Reporter Hanna Holland and Brian Wise shared video from the scene.

Reporter Hanna Holland and photographer @bpwdrummer see flooding at Driesner Park in Austin. pic.twitter.com/BkOnLPgr91 — ABC 6 News – KAAL TV (@ABC6NEWS) May 21, 2024

The team also reported seeing trees downed in the area of 4th Street and 5th Avenue SE, Austin.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Co-op, which serves the Austin area, reported outages earlier in the day.

