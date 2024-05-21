Video: Flooding at Austin park, trees down in SE neighborhood

By KAALTV
Driesner Park in Austin, 4:30 p.m.

(ABC 6 News) – The water levels at Driesner Park in Austin were high at 4:30 p.m. — and have only risen in the hour since.

Reporter Hanna Holland and Brian Wise shared video from the scene.

The team also reported seeing trees downed in the area of 4th Street and 5th Avenue SE, Austin.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Co-op, which serves the Austin area, reported outages earlier in the day.

