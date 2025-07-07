Victim of fatal NW Rochester shooting identified; suspect arrested

(ABC 6 News) — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in northwest Rochester on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Sadik Yusuf. Lifesaving measures were given to Yusuf, but he died on the scene.

The Rochester Police Department also announced an arrest that was made Monday in the homicide investigation.

Ibrahim Abukaar Abdi, 31, was arrested on charges that include 2nd degree murder and 1st degree assault.

Additional charges may be pending as the case remains under investigation.