Vice President Kamala Harris tours Wisconsin; stops in Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay

(ABC 6 News) – Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris went on a tour of Wisconsin Thursday, speaking to voters in several cities of a key battleground state that both her and former President Donald Trump will need to win the election.

Harris made three stops along her tour, dropping in at the University of Wisconsin campuses in both Milwaukee and La Crosse, before finishing up in Green Bay.

In Milwaukee, Harris visited a business class held at the university where she met with students and talked about aspects of her economic plan, should she become president.

She then traveled to La Crosse to hold a rally with university students.

At both university stops, Harris was joined by a surprise guest, billionaire Mark Cuban.

Cuban has been a vocal proponent on social media of Harris, and critical of former President Trump throughout the 2024 election.

This, however, marks the first time he’s formally joined the Harris campaign on the trail.

In La Crosse, Vice President Harris focused her speech heavily on her stances on various policies, including her economic plan once again, discussing what she calls an “Opportunity Economy.”

“Every American has an opportunity to own a house, to start a business, to build wealth,” Harris said. “Under my plan, and I know this is a big deal for the young people here, we will bring down the cost of housing.”

Reproductive rights have also been a major issue in this year’s election, and a focal point of Harris’ campaign, so it was no surprise that it made an appearance in her speech as well.

“It is my pledge to you that when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, as President of the United States I will proudly sign it into law,” she said.

La Crosse was also the site of a similar event held by Donald Trump back in August.

Among the topics of conversation at his town hall style event came a strong promise of his own to protect in-vitro fertilization.

“People that are using IVF,” he said, “the government is going to pay for it or we’re going to mandate your insurance company to pay for it.”

Harris’ final stop in Wisconsin was just outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where she met with more voters alongside key Wisconsin leaders.

Both her and her opponent are scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Friday.