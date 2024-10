(ABC 6 News) – Vice President Kamala Harris is taking her battleground state campaign tour to Wisconsin.

Harris will be holding a campaign event in La Crosse on Thursday, October 17, according to the U.S. Democratic Party’s website.

The rally, hosted by WisDems, will be held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The location of the campaign event is to be announced (TBA).

More information and RSVP details can be found here.