VFW urges for protection of veteran employees amid federal worker layoffs

(ABC 6 News) — More federal worker layoffs are possible according to President Donald Trump’s administration.

As a result, a veterans advocacy group is urging the government to spare those who protected and served the country in the next round of firings.

The VFW’s national commander plans to testify before Congress on Tuesday to raise concerns about layoffs and to protect veterans from more firings.

John Helcl, a Minnesota Army veteran, was one of the thousands of probationary workers nationwide to be let go in the first round of layoffs.

“I started on January 13 through February 14, so just slightly over a month,” Helcl said.

The Trump administration has directed all federal agencies to submit plans for large-scale layoffs and restructuring by March 13.