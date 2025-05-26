Vets in Osage saluted with Civil War-era artillery

Osage gives fallen veterans a one-of-a-kind salute with civil war-era cannons this Memorial Day Weekend.

(ABC 6 News) – Volunteers and members of the Third Iowa Light Artillery unit of Civil War re-enactors led a unique salute to our nation’s fallen soldiers this memorial day weekend, firing rounds from two of Iowa’s only operational Civil War-era cannons, which are mounted permanently at the Osage City Cemetery.

The guns’ history was traced by historian and reenactor Deb Gage, who spoke at the firing.

“They each weigh around 4000 pounds,” Gage said. “They’re a serious weapon of war.”