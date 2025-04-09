Veterans rally at the Minnesota Capitol

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The room was divided on Wednesday at the Minnesota Capitol during a veterans rally.

Governor Tim Walz was heckled and booed during the rally as some are still angry about him misrepresenting his military record during his vice presidential run.

However, others claim he is a big supporter of Minnesota veterans.

The governor told veterans at the rally his support for them is unwavering even if they disagree with him on other issues.

“We’re going to have a debate, but I’ve made it clear I will compromise with you on the budget. I will not compromise in the space of veterans issues. We will fund them to where they need to be,” Walz said.

Walz said his budget for veterans is higher than that of House Republicans, and that veterans should be challenging them, not him.