Veterans Memorial to be built in Adams

(ABC 6 News) — A community is coming together to honor the sacrifices made by local veterans.

The Freedom Veterans memorial will be going up in Adams, and will honor veterans from all over the area.

The idea to build a local memorial began years ago, and after a two year long search, a woman from Adam’s donated a piece of land right off Main Street for the project.

A design has been finalized, and community members have stepped up with contributions of money, labor and resources for the project.

“The people really want this and that they’re very proud of their veterans, so they’re willing to what they can even though they’re not veterans themselves,” Lynn Sathre, Commander of Adams Legion post 146, said.

Organizers said having a space to show gratitude is important because it helps in the healing process for those who served.

“I look at this as being kind of a a healing process, a healing stone, where a vet can go into a memorial like this and say yeah they did appreciate what I did, and it’s kind of a thank you back to them,” Dave Fasbender, who is on the organizing committee, said.

The Freedom Veterans Memorial is accepting contributions, which can be made at the United Farmers Banks in Adams, Rose Creek, or Dexter.

If you would like to purchase a plaques, applications can be dropped off at Adams City Hall. The cost per plaque is $350.