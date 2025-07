(ABC 6 News) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that 911 calls from Verizon are not going through.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office is advising Verizon customers to text 911 or call 507-457-6491 if they need to call 911.

WCSO said Verizon is working on the issue.

ABC 6 News will have an update once the issue is resolved.