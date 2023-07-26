Vendors, fair goers try to beat the heat at the Olmsted County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Just as the Olmsted County Fair gets underway, some of the hottest temperatures of the summer are making their way into Minnesota.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s, the Olmsted County Fair has no EMS workers or ambulances stationed at the fair grounds for the second year in a row. This is due to a partnership at Mayo Clinic, and shortage of employees there that can’t volunteer their time at the fair.

Fortunately, the board for the Olmsted County Fair has been able to get help from deputies at the Olmsted County Sherriff’s Office to help in the absence of EMS volunteers.

“Throughout the fair grounds we have Olmsted County Sherriff Officers here all during the fair,” said Judy Plank, secretary of the Olmsted County Fair board. “And they are all trained to help with individuals they have the radio so that if it was a necessity to call an EMT they would be able to do that.”

But the other issue people could be facing is the absence of a ride to the hospital as there are currently no ambulances at the fairgrounds. Mayo Clinic and the board for the fair are working to change that before the weekend.

. Olmsted County Fair organizers reached out on July 6 requesting on-site ambulance coverage for special events happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds,” said Paul Drucker, senior director of Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in a statement given to ABC 6 News “We are attempting to fill this request by finding off-duty staff who would be willing to volunteer to work these additional shifts. Mayo Clinic Ambulance is prepared to respond quickly to medical emergencies at the fairground.”

In response to the heat this week, 4H organizers at the fair have accommodated their scheduling to the kids and animals participating. Event are starting at 7 a.m. each day and people showcasing these animals for the early shows need to be at the fair grounds by 4 a.m. While it’s an inconvenience to some, other are used to the farmer’s schedule.

“It’s pretty early but it’s also good so the cows don’t get overheated,” said Anna Rucker, a dairy farmer in Pine Island.

“For the pig shows, the pigs get hot and they don’t sweat as most people know so our show got moved to eight on Thursdays so it’ll be cooler for us,” added Madison Krause, another Pine Island farmer.

Rucker and Krause aren’t too concerned that there is still more help for animals suffering from heat exhaustion than there are EMTs to help them if they start to feel the same.

“Not really. I feel like there’s enough people around and like good people that would like notify somebody if there is an issue,” said Rucker.

“Yeah, I think there’s enough nurses here that I’m sure can like help you until the EMTs get here,” Krause said.

Until the ambulance situation is dealt with for the weekend, the fair board is providing all the available spaces they can to keep things cool over the next few days.

“We have lots of shade, tables that have ownings on them, we have buildings that are air conditioned so you can go into the Graham’s and cool down there. We also have the curling organization participating in curling in Graham three, so you can sit in there in a nice ice rinked area and watch them,” said Plank



